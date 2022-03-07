Desktop Metal (DM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DM opened at $3.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.78.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 498.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

