Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €100.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($111.24) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($131.46) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($126.97) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($121.35) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €101.50 ($114.04).

FRA KGX opened at €66.96 ($75.24) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €84.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €88.79. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($91.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

