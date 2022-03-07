Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.18% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 37,378 shares in the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $7.21 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.51). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.