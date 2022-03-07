Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 319,311 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 1,461.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,311 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 484.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLO opened at $8.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.90. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 155,039 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

ALLO has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.54.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

