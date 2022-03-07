Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.60% of AstroNova worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 47.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 88,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 4.6% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AstroNova by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. AstroNova, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $28.86 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstroNova, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstroNova in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

