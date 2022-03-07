Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $9.27 Million Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Redfin worth $9,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,155,000 after purchasing an additional 282,111 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 281.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 351,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,284,000 after purchasing an additional 259,334 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $11,447,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 100.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 298,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 149,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $5,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RDFN. Stephens downgraded shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

In other news, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $469,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152,814 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,509 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RDFN stock opened at $19.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $77.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.13.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

