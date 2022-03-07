Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $9.49 Million Stake in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 291,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,723 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of PLDT worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PLDT by 45.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PLDT by 15.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PLDT during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in PLDT by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in PLDT by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHI opened at $35.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. PLDT Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $38.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

