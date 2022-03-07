Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 167,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Sage Therapeutics worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $33.93 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,258.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.47) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SAGE has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

