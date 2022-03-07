Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,437 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BCE were worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 9.3% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 851,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 72,301 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in BCE by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 97.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE opened at $55.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $55.96.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. BCE’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. BCE’s payout ratio is 113.39%.

BCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Desjardins raised their price objective on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

