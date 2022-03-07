Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) PT Lowered to $95.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.80.

DIN stock opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.89. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $61.38 and a one year high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $101,187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,009,000 after acquiring an additional 246,837 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 611.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 225,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 193,840 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,544,000 after acquiring an additional 159,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 114,800 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

