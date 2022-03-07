Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,147 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Discovery by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Discovery by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 307,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,483 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Discovery by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its position in Discovery by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 351,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Discovery by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $26.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

