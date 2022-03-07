DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,089 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 1.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,557,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,446,000 after acquiring an additional 71,510 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in DISH Network by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,617,000 after buying an additional 437,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DISH Network by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,312,000 after buying an additional 115,532 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in DISH Network by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,041,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $30.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DISH. TheStreet cut shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

