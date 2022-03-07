Diversified Trust Co Buys 1,134 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $245.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $165.80 and a 12-month high of $245.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.38. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.58.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

