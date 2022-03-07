Diversified Trust Co Buys 188 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Booking by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 302,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,985.04 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,963.71 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,421.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,375.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,740.58.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

