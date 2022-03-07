Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,491 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

ISRG opened at $302.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $107.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.