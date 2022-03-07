Diversified Trust Co Purchases 191 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $980.14.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $696.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $816.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $877.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $105.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

