DNB Asset Management AS Buys 10,880 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 97.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $37.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

