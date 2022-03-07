DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.77 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $44.55 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

