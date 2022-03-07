DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 204,886 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.18% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 34,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AUPH opened at $10.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.93. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.