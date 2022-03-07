DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DNBBY. Barclays lowered their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Danske raised DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.44.

Shares of DNBBY stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.39. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.