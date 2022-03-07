Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $646,253,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after buying an additional 2,665,651 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 719.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,031,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,458,000 after buying an additional 1,783,589 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,811 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR opened at $143.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

