Donald Richard Lindsay Sells 187,500 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Stock

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Donald Richard Lindsay sold 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.80, for a total transaction of C$9,337,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,118,004.80.

TECK.A opened at C$54.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$44.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.36. Teck Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$28.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

