Donald Richard Lindsay Sells 187,500 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Donald Richard Lindsay sold 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.80, for a total transaction of C$9,337,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,118,004.80.

TECK.A opened at C$54.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$44.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.36. Teck Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$28.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.