Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Short Interest Update

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 980,600 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the January 31st total of 762,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DFIN traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $29.97. 7,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,421. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.05.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $232.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.03 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

