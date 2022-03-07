Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the January 31st total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRUNF traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $37.52. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279. Dream Unlimited has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $37.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0791 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. increased their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

