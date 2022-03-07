Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Raised by Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $106.62. 125,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,520. The firm has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $88.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.94.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,715 shares of company stock worth $2,143,904. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.