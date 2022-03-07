Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.00

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33.60 ($0.45), with a volume of 879971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.49).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUKE shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Friday, February 25th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.71) price objective on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.71) price objective on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £120.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64. The company has a current ratio of 24.90, a quick ratio of 24.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Duke Royalty’s previous dividend of $0.55. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

Duke Royalty Company Profile

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

