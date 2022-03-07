Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.53

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 71397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Barclays downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -98.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $598.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. purchased 21,825,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter worth about $142,574,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,529,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 1,045.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,930,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,905 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,583,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth $115,440,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

