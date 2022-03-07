Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Up 13%

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 13% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.28 and last traded at $84.38. 25,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 363,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.68.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.72.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $53,219.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 184,519 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.72 per share, for a total transaction of $15,816,968.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 640,975 shares of company stock valued at $59,009,495 and sold 15,272 shares valued at $1,589,225.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,522,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,150,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,908,000. Finally, KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,353,000. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

