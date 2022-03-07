Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €47.24 ($53.08).

DUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.40 ($45.39) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €29.42 ($33.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a 1 year high of €44.08 ($49.53). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €38.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 25.36.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

