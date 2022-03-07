Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DY. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $90.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Dycom Industries by 28.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.