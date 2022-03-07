e-Money 24-Hour Volume Reaches $569,480.00 (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC on major exchanges. e-Money has a total market cap of $19.71 million and $569,480.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, e-Money has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00043347 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.11 or 0.06648066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,862.87 or 0.99763555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00043895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00047154 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

