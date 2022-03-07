Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Up 32.7% in February

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several analysts recently commented on EBMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 89.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $22.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $150.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.