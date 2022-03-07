Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO Sells $149,800.00 in Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE DEA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.46. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

DEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,663,000 after buying an additional 2,304,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,596,000 after buying an additional 1,590,968 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth $23,453,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth $11,464,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,459,000 after buying an additional 539,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.