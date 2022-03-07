Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.340-$1.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE DEA traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 19,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.10.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $3,156,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 57.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 28,726 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

