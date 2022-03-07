Eaton’s (ETN) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ETN. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.50.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $149.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.02 and its 200 day moving average is $162.76. Eaton has a 12 month low of $131.86 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

