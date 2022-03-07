Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the January 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of EAC stock remained flat at $$9.77 during trading hours on Monday. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,327. Edify Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edify Acquisition by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

