E&G Advisors LP Buys 1,400 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C opened at $56.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

