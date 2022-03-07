E&G Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 289.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,232,249 shares of company stock valued at $430,808,440 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE BX opened at $121.16 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.
The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.
The Blackstone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Blackstone Group (BX)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Sprouts New Life After 15% Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.