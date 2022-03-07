E&G Advisors LP Has $937,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after acquiring an additional 179,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,739,000 after acquiring an additional 89,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 68,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $32.42 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

