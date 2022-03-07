E&G Advisors LP Sells 1,600 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

E&G Advisors LP cut its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 46.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $13.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.00. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 121.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

