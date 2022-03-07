E&G Advisors LP Sells 8 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,491 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 632 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,912.82 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,115.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,311.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

