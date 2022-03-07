Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Given a C$0.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$0.75 price objective on Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of EGT opened at C$0.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.03, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Eguana Technologies has a 12-month low of C$0.25 and a 12-month high of C$0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.12 million for the quarter.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.