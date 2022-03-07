Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

LLY has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.71.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $261.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,057,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,030. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.16 and a 200 day moving average of $250.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $249.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $55,070,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,230 shares of company stock valued at $112,450,047 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 639,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,120,000 after purchasing an additional 439,185 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 595.4% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,574 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

