Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $23.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 7.3% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.35% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $23,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.50. 14,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,391. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $165.65 and a one year high of $202.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.40.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

