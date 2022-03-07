Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 649,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,066,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.06. 19,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,458. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $29.33.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.