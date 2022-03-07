Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $966,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $9.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $424.80. The stock had a trading volume of 855,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,192,121. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.83 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

