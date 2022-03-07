Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:ESBA)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of ESBA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.00. 1,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,863. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. Empire State Realty OP has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 407.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

