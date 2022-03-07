Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE:EXK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.87. 4,327,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,868. The stock has a market cap of $830.52 million, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,629 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the period. SIG North Trading ULC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,468 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 119,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 57,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

