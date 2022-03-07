Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.93.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of NYSE:EXK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.87. 4,327,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,868. The stock has a market cap of $830.52 million, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.