Enerplus (ERF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

3/7/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.00 to C$24.00.

3/1/2022 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $15.20 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.94 to C$16.00.

2/25/2022 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

2/25/2022 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

2/7/2022 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

2/4/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

2/3/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$21.00.

2/3/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$19.00.

1/24/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$17.00.

1/19/2022 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

1/13/2022 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 258,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,879. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 2.75. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Enerplus by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,751,000 after buying an additional 2,279,400 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Enerplus by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after buying an additional 1,204,736 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in Enerplus by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,060,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Enerplus by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,788,000 after buying an additional 875,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

