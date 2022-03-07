Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.11

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

A number of research firms recently commented on ERF. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.61.

Get Enerplus alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.